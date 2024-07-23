NewJeans’ agency ADOR says ‘Bubble Gum is different’ rejecting plagiarism allegations from British band Shakatak; know more

A while ago, a British band named Shakatak claimed that NewJeans had plagiarized their song. Responding to those allegations, ADOR posted a detailed statement on their Instagram rejecting all plagiarism claims.

ADOR in its statement gave clear differences in how the NewJeans’ song Bubble Gum was different from Shakatak’s Easier Said Than Done.

ADOR began by thanking fans for their undying support and celebrating NewJeans’ second debut anniversary with them.

Then ADOR went on to clarify the whole plagiarism claim stating that Bubble Gum’s music video was released on April 26, and after almost a month they received an email through HYBE’s UK Wise Music Group. They pointed out that there were similarities between Bubble Gum and Easier Said Than Done by Shakatak.

In response, the writers of Bubble Gum noted that they had never heard of the song until then which made it impossible for them to copy it. The NewJeans agency further noted since media outlets began reporting this around the same time as HYBE vs ADOR fiasc0, they sought the help of two overseas musicologists.

Finally, on June 17 they received a mail from Shakatak’s legal representative to which they replied that they did not plagiarize their song and would like to see a detailed report to support their claims.

ADOR further pointed out the differences between the two songs. They said Bubble Gum by NewJeans and Easier Said Than Done have different chord progressions, bpm, and overall atmosphere.

They said, the claims of plagiarism are unfounded as their concern is related to melody sounding similar which is not enough to argue, as it is a common pop melody. The melody is being used even before Shakatak’s song was released. Hence, they asked the other party to provide a report to support their claims.

ADOR hires legal team denouncing HYBE’s efforts in the NewJeans plagiarism matter

ADOR also added that they had doubts about HYBE’s efforts in the plagiarism matter as they pointed out that the news coverage was unfavorable nonetheless. They added that HYBE did not come to them with the NewJeans plagiarism complaint right away and unnecessarily involved people.

They pointed out that HYBE was unable to minimize the negative press and was rather passive while handling the risky issue when they requested that they be more proactive.

ADOR finally revealed that they have appointed a personal legal team to tackle the plagiarism situation, and they are working hard to look into the situation and report all malicious comments online.

