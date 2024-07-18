NewJeans to perform at halftime show between Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich football match on August 3

NewJeans is gearing up for their next big stage. The group is set to take over the halftime show for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich football match on August 3 in Seoul. It will join TWICE as the second K-pop group to be confirmed for a performance at the ongoing preseason matches.

On July 18, Yonhap News revealed that the match organizers said that NewJeans would perform at the halftime show for the preseason football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. The group has been confirmed as halftime performers for the second annual Coupang Play series match at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul on August 3.

Regarding this exciting news, the group reportedly stated it is eagerly looking forward to hosting the halftime show. The members promise to deliver an electrifying performance that will heat up the stadium.

Meanwhile, another K-pop girl group TWICE is also set to take over the halftime for Team K League vs Tottenham Hotspur on July 31. According to Yonhap News, tickets for both matches have already been sold out.

Who is NewJeans?

NewJeans is a popular K-pop girl group that debuted in 2022 and within two years, they earned a strong foothold in the industry. Formed by HYBE’s subsidiary ADOR, the group debuted on July 22, 2022, with Attention, a pre-release from their first self-titled EP, which was unveiled on August 1.

All four songs from this mini-album including Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt became extremely popular, solidifying the rookie group’s position in the K-pop industry. In the following years, NewJeans continued to advance in its career with albums like Get Up and OMG.

After their second EP Get Up topped the esteemed Billboard Global 200 chart in July 2023, the group shot to global fame. The current lineup of NewJeans consists of Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin.

On May 24, NewJeans made its 2024 comeback with its second single album How Sweet consisting of a titular track and a B-side Bubble Gum. On June 21, the group made its Japanese debut with a single album Supernatural featuring a title track of the same name and a B-side Right Now.

