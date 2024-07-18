All 8 Stray Kids members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment ahead of expiration in early 2025

Stray Kids members have decided to continue their journey with JYP Entertainment. It has already been six years since the agency launched the group. Ahead of the contract expiration in 2025, the members have decided to renew it.

Stray Kids members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

On July 18, BNT news reported that JYP Entertainment revealed that all 8 Stray Kids members - Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N have renewed their contracts with the agency ahead of its expiration in early next year. This decision comes from a longtime strong bond of trust between the members and the company.

In addition, the agency has also led and planned its growth in the global market, while the group has demonstrated its power with its electrifying performances at many concerts.

The collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Stray Kids has been going smoothly for years. With the contract renewals, excitement runs high to witness what is next in store for the band.

Meanwhile, the agency promises to continue planning content that will help expand the group’s influence further. With this ongoing collaboration, fans can look forward to a brighter future for Stray Kids.

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an eight-piece K-pop boy band formed by JYP Entertainment from a music survival show of the same name. Originally, in 2018, the group debuted with nine members, but after Kim Woojin left in 2019, it continued to grow as an octet with Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

On March 25, 2018, Stray Kids made its official debut with its first mini-album I Am Not and its title track District 9. Soon, the group made a strong foothold in the competitive realm of the K-pop industry with their unique yet power-injecting music that resonates with the fans.

Some of their biggest hits to date include God’s Menu, MANIAC, Thunderous, CASE 143, LALALALA, S-Class, and more.

Recently, Stray Kids released a digital single Lose My Breath, marking their first collaboration with American pop star Charlie Puth. The group is now all set for their 2024 comeback with a new mini album ATE and its title track Chk Chk Boom, slated to be released on July 19.

