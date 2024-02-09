12th Fail: Boman Irani lauds Vikrant Massey for 'inspiring young actors'; latter appreciates his 'generosity'

This year's unexpected success story, 12th Fail, has surpassed all predictions, emerging as a surprise hit at the box office. Despite a modest beginning, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences following its release on OTT platforms. The characters have experienced a sudden surge in popularity, catapulting them to overnight fame and amassing a growing number of followers on social media. The film's praise has been widespread, coming from various quarters, including audiences and the film fraternity.

Joining the chorus of acclaim is Boman Irani, who recently added his voice to the accolades. In a detailed review, he praised Vikrant Massey's performance in the film and applauded the direction of the ship under Vidhu Vinod Chopra's captaincy.

Boman Irani pens a note praising Vikrant Massey's stupendous preparation for 12th Fail

An excerpt from the elaborate note read, "You got it right Massey.. The truth is, that the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character... You can't rehearse for that, can you ? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to do for the camera. You have to be in front of the camera..."The caption to Boman Irani's post read, "You heard it before Vikrant Massey I know. Once more won't hurt."

To this Vikrant replies, "I’m extremely touched by your words Sir. Thank you for showering me and our film with such wonderfully warm words. We don’t just read them, but feel them deep within. Thank you for your generosity".

About 12th fail

Released in October 2023, the film takes viewers on an inspiring journey. It chronicles the true-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Massey. Despite facing challenges during his Class 12 exams, Sharma's unwavering determination leads him to fulfill his dream of becoming an IPS officer. A noteworthy accomplishment for the film is being acknowledged as the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb, reflecting its impactful storytelling and positive reception from the audience.