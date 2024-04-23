Vicky Kaushal reveals mom gets ‘irritated’ by THIS when he, Katrina Kaif sit with whole family at dinner table

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal recently appeared on the popular reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Both the handsome brothers shared several candid anecdotes about their personal and professional lives.

Apart from Vicky and Sunny’s mother, all the members of their family are associated with the film business. Their father, Sham Kaushal is a renowned veteran action director and the Sam Bahadur actor is married to actress Katrina Kaif. In a recent appearance on the reality show, Vicky Kaushal revealed how ‘filmy discussions’ in their family are now unavoidable.

Vicky Kaushal reveals what their mother gets irritated by the most

During the fun conversation, host Kapil Sharma asked Vicky and Sunny Kaushal if they ever discussed scripts in the family. To this, the Dunki actor mentioned they don’t discuss scripts, but film discussions are inescapable. Nevertheless, it is their mother, Veena Kaushal who often gets irritated by these conversations.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared from The Great Indian Kapil Show, Vicky revealed how they try to dodge film discussions at the dinner table, but never succeed.

“Then we decide that we won’t discuss films, but after two lines the conversation automatically switches to films. Now, even my mom talks like a filmy person. She will say, ‘Mein yoga gayi thi fir cut to sabji wala dikh gaya (I went to yoga cut to I saw a vegetable vendor),” he added.

In addition to this, he also recalled a hilarious childhood incident how their father would insist them to fight in Punjabi.

He said, “As kids we were not used to speaking in Punjabi. We used to talk in Hindi or English. So sometimes when we would fight, we would fight in Hindi. When Papa used to enter our room, we used to think he will scold us but he would enter and say, ‘Punjabi mein lad lo maza bhi aayega (Fight in Punjabi altleast you will enjoy). He still does that.”

The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show drop every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

