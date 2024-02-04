Aamir Khan’s apology for objectifying women in films resurfaces after Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticizes Dil

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor hit the theaters last year and emerged as the biggest hit of the year. Nonetheless, the film also received major backlash on the grounds of promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny. In a recent interview, the director indirectly hit out at Kiran Rao’s criticism, citing the example of Dil starring Aamir Khan where the lead character threatens a woman with assault, and they end up falling in love. He also questioned the song, Khambe jaisi khadi hai.

On the other hand, after the director’s interview, an old video of Aamir Khan from an interview has surfaced where the actor is seen apologizing for the particular song and its lyrics.

Aamir Khan apologizes for women objectification in movies in old viral video

After Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s interview, an old interview clip of Aamir Khan with Aaj Tak has surfaced. In the video clip, he can be seen taking responsibility for objectifying women in the films.

In the viral video, Mr Perfectionist is seen stating, “Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it.”

Here's what Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga had said

For the uninitiated, in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly responded to Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao who in a previous interview had condemned the glorification of stalking in films like Kabir Singh and Baahubali. Challenging the claims, the director cited the example of Aamir Khan starrer Dil pointing out the seen wherein the lead character near-attempted rape.

The Kabir Singh director said, “Ek superstar ki second ex-wife bol rahi hai ki Baahubali 2 aur Kabir Singh misogyny ko promote karte hain aur stalking ko promote karte hain” (The second ex-wife of a superstar is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and endorse stalking).

Retorting to this claim, Sandeep stated that the individual in question may not fully understand the difference between stalking and approaching someone. He further illustrated this by referencing the character of Rahul from the movie Darr, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who tirelessly follows Kiran despite her engagement, which he defined as stalking.

Drawing a comparison of this with his directorial in Kabir Singh, Sandeep claimed that the protagonist merely approaches the girl whom he loves inside a classroom and if a boy doesn't approach a girl, then how will he propose? So, why make such a big deal out of it?

“Main kehna chahta uss aurat ko ki jaake Aamir Khan ko pucho ki khambe jaisi khadi hai yeh ladki phuljhadi hai, woh kya tha? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, almost rape attempt tak leke jake usko ehsaas jatata hai ki isne galat kiya aur usko pyaar ho jata hai. Yeh sab kya hai?" (I want to tell that woman: Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe jaisi khadi hai, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?), he had said.

