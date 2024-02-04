Babil Khan slams Poonam Pandey for faking death; ‘It is making me feel really angry’

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is one of the popular star-kids in Bollywood. He has received much appreciation for his roles in movies and web shows like Qala and The Railway Men, amongst others. Babil is quite active on social media and is known for his humble nature. Nonetheless, in a recent scenario, he expressed his anger over model-actress Poonam Pandey’s act of faking her death.

Babil Khan is 'angry' over Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt

A while back, ‘angry’ Babil Khan took to his Instagram stories and reacted to Poonam Pandey faking her death to cervical cancer. In a long note, expressing his disappointment over the same, he opined that awareness can be spread but death statements should not be faked.

He wrote, “I don't know what the fu*k that was about Poonam Pandey's demise, but it just feels wrong. I'm trying not to care but it is making me feel really angry. Awareness can be spread, faking statements of death should not be something that we rely upon to do so as individuals in a collective society.(Bro long story short, this is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer and my intuition roars sensing malice.).PLEASE DONT FU*K WITH CANCERAWARENESS.”

Take a look at the story posted by him:

On February 2, an Instagram post on the official page of Poonam Pandey claimed that the actress had passed away after suffering from cervical cancer. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” read the post shared on Instagram.

However, just a day later, on February 3, Poonam Pandey posted a video to inform everyone that she was very much alive, and she faked her death to spread awareness on cervical cancer.

Several Bollywood celebs including Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Devaiah, and Tahira Kashyap amongst others also slammed the actress on social media for her act.

Poonam Pandey is known for her appearances in movies like Nasha (2013), GST- Galti Sirf Tumhari (2017), and The Journey Of Karma (2018), among others.

