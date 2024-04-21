Akshay Kumar's co-star Manushi Chhillar addresses questions of age gap; hopes to 'romance younger heroes'
Manushi Chhillar who has collaborated with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, shares her perspective on the age gap in their pairing. Read more!
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut in the film Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she appeared alongside the actor in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
While their on-screen chemistry was praised, the significant age gap between them sparked a debate on the internet. Recently, Manushi had a chat with Zoom and shared her thoughts on the matter.
Manushi Chhillar discusses the age difference between herself and Akshay Kumar
During the conversation, when the topic of the age gap between Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar was brought up, the actress expressed her admiration for him as a superstar and her desire to work with him regardless of his age. She mentioned that she had a great time working with him.
However, she clarified that she doesn't make casting decisions and respects the choices made by casting directors. She focuses on the roles given to her and values the opportunity to work with a superstar, as it brings visibility and attention to the project.
"Working with a superstar is good. You get a certain amount of visibility. If I talk about my first film, there was an age gap. They wanted to play the whole thing. In this film (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan), there was no pairing. We did songs for marketing. So they had to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. I don't see it as something that was atrocious or something that shouldn't have been there. It wasn't like a love story anyway", the actress added.
Manushi also expressed her hope to have the chance to romance younger heroes in the future.
Manushi Chhillar's work front
After making her debut with Samrat Prithviraj, the actress starred in The Great Indian Family alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was also seen in Operation Valentine. Her recent release was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F.
Next, she will be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham.
