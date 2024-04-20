Suhana Khan gives style goals with her Italy vacay looks; Aryan Khan's rumored GF Larissa Bonesi and Ananya Panday react

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is a talented actress who inherits acting skills and style from her father. The 23-year-old consistently sets high standards in fashion with her trendy looks.

Recently, during her vacation in Italy, she displayed her remarkable fashion sense in Milan, the fashion capital. She shared glimpses of her holiday on social media, which garnered immense love from fans, followers, as well as fellow actors, friends, and family.

Suhana Khan shares holiday pics from Italy

Suhana Khan treated her followers to glimpses of her Italy vacation on Saturday. In the stunning photos, she exudes charm and allure in the vibrant streets of Milan. From chic body-hugging dresses to effortlessly cool sweatshirts, her fashion choices offer inspiration for every style preference.

The post also captures the city's picturesque scenery and also indulges in Italy's culinary delight with a shot of delectable pasta. She captioned the post, "Ciao!"

Take a look:

The post received an overwhelming response from fans, friends, and family alike. Suhana's best friend, Ananya Panday, left a playful comment, remarking, "Can see all the new shopping already." Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora also chimed in with their comments. Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan's rumored girlfriend, showed her appreciation by liking the post.

Among others who liked it were Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Tania Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, and many more.

Check it out:

Suhana Khan's work front

On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where she stars alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Vedang Raina. Her next project will see her sharing screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier this year that the film is set to start filming in May 2024.

