Alia Bhatt congratulates ‘outstanding women’ Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as Crew takes flying start at box-office

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have taken over theatres by storm. The trio joined hands for Rajesh A. Krishnan’s comedy heist film Crew and it’s working its charm at the box office. Just hours after its release, the audience showered them with so much love that it shattered box-office records. Alia Bhatt was impressed by this feat and congratulated the three leading ladies along with the team for the success.

Alia Bhatt lauds Crew team for breaking box-office records

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared a poster of the film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was delighted to know that they had an impressive start and just a day after its release, the crime comedy film managed to make big money. Hence, Alia congratulated them in her post and wrote, “This #Crew has smashed the BO. Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off camera!” Apart from Bebo, Tabu, and Kriti, she also tagged Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor on her post with multiple heart emojis.

On the occasion of Good Friday, director Rajesh A. Krishnan dropped his multi-starrer film Crew in theaters. As expected, the movie reaped the benefit of the holiday and ended up earning big at the box office. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the heist comedy film came third (after Fighter and Shaitaan) in the list of best openings for a Hindi film this year. As per early estimates, the film had a great opening and made Rs 9.50 crores nett. Crew is also expected to hit the Rs 35 crore mark in the first weekend.

More about Crew

Helmed by Krishnan, Crew is financially backed by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit. While the three ladies are leading the story, it also features Diljit Dosanjh, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others. Prior to the film’s release, two out of the four soundtracks (Naina and Choli Ke Peeche) already created a lot of buzz acting as a catalyst for the film’s great success.

