Crew Box Office India Day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film ensures a Good Friday; Netts Rs 9.50 crore

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others took a very good opening of Rs 9.50 crores nett as per early estimates. The movie performed exceptionally in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune with the former contributing almost 20 percent of the total collections. Bangalore city did well too but competition restricted its potential a fair deal. The high-end multiplexes in cities recorded the best occupancies and Crew is all set to have a healthy first weekend of around Rs 35 crores.

Crew Takes A Very Good Opening On Good Friday As It Netts Rs 9.50 Crores At The Indian Box Office

The Good Friday holiday has certainly proven to be very lucrative for Hindi film exhibitors as the two new releases have cumulatively added over Rs 20 crores between them. The advance bookings for both movies are solid and a weekend of Rs 80 crores seems realistic. While the collections for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire were on expected lines, it is Crew that has really surprised everyone by hitting above its weight.

Crew Has Taken The Third Best Start For A Hindi Film In India In 2024

Crew has taken the third best opening for a Hindi film this year so far, after Fighter and Shaitaan. With the opening that it has registered and the decent word of mouth that it is carrying, it looks to be yet another hit for the industry unless something goes dramatically wrong.

Advertisement

Crew is set to take the 2nd best opening of the year internationally, only under Fighter which was a much bigger film to begin with. The Thursday night previews and the long easter weekend should propel the movie to over 4 million dollars in the first weekend itself. The end of the first quarter of 2024 has brought cheer to the industry thanks to the three powerhouses - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores Total Rs 9.50 crores nett on day 1

Watch the Crew Trailer

About Crew

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) are three flight attendants working for Kohinoor airlines, who are barely able to meet their monthly expenses since the airlines company hasn't paid its employees, salary in over 6 months. While there is tension looming around the airline company's solvency, the trio discover that the top authorities associated to the airlines are involved in gold smuggling.

The three get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

Crew In Theatres

Crew now plays at a theatre near you. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office or through online means.

Do you plan to watch Crew in theatres?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Crew Review: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu are fun and glamorous in this basic and generic comedy-drama