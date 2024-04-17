Amar Singh Chamkila composer AR Rahman speaks on possibility of working with Taylor Swift, calls her ‘inspiration'

A.R. Rahman is that gem of the Indian music industry that keeps making the country proud on the world stage. The singer and music composer not only has multiple National Film Awards in his name but he also owns trophies from acclaimed international awards like Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and BAFTA Awards. In a recent interview, he shared his two cents on working with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Read on!

A.R. Rahman expresses desire to work with Taylor Swift

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Oscar Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman said that the genre doesn’t matter for Taylor Swift. When asked if he is looking forward to collaborating with the international star, he said, “Whatever she wants! If she wants a dance number, it will be a dance number, if she wants a romantic number, it will be a romantic number. She writes the lyrics anyway,” he exclaimed.

Swift, one of the world's best-selling artists, recently created history by becoming the first musician to become a billionaire. Sharing his two cents on it, Rahman said that the Love Story singer is an inspiration to musicians around the world. He divulged, "If people take the power of music to do good things, it is great. Michael Jackson had the power to do that. He did a lot of charity concerts and did philanthropy work in Africa. It is nice to see Taylor attaining that. She has gone through so much. She got cheated and made a comeback. She is a good case study and inspiration for musicians," the Indian singer opined.

A.R. Rahman on creating music for Amar Singh Chamkila

Rahman was brought on board by director Imtiaz Ali for his musical drama film Amar Singh Chamkila. Before that, the duo worked together in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. When asked if they felt any pressure while creating music for the biopic post the massive success of Rockstar’s music, Rahman told Pinkvilla, “No, I think we’ve our expectations. Right now, there is a comment about everything, like how we have done the musical about all the gossip in a song. If we have to do a gossip song about ourselves, it will be like multi - maybe be 50 songs.” On the work front, A.R. Rahman will be doing music for Hindi films like Lahore 1947, Tere Ishk Mein, and Ramayana.

