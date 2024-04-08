EXCLUSIVE: AR Rahman on Parineeti Chopra’s singing audition for Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali says he had doubts about casting Diljit Dosanjh

Two aficionados in their respective fields, Imtiaz Ali and A. R. Rahman came together to beautifully whip up the biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. We got hold of the talented duo and spoke in length about the upcoming movie, the star cast of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and everything in between. Read on!

Here’s why Imtiaz Ali cast Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali’s film Amar Singh Chamkila is inching towards its release date. The director, along with singer and music composer A. R. Rahman sat down with us for a chat. During the exclusive interview, the filmmaker was asked how he ended up bringing such an impressive team of artists including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra on board for the biopic.

Ali started by saying that Rahman was the first one to be approached by him. He divulged, “I approached Rahman sir first because I wanted to hold that music post and basically to make the film.” He further shared that while he thought Diljit Dosanjh was an obvious choice to play the role of the acclaimed Punjabi singer of yesteryear, he had his doubts about it.

The filmmaker shared, “Then Diljit was the obvious choice but I actually took some time to get to him because I was thinking that it might not work out with him for a few reasons. Parineeti was the first choice. Basically, I needed singers for this part so my range was narrowed down by that. Ultimately, Diljit was the obvious choice. When you watch the film, hopefully, you will realize that,” he added.

A. R. Rahman talks about Parineeti Chopra’s singing audition for Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra earlier said that she gave a singing audition on Zoom call to the award-winning music composer before she was finally selected to play the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife Amarjot Kaur in the film. In the interview with us, Ali and Rahman unanimously said that she sang the song ‘Mastkalandar’ (Duma Dum Mast Kalandar) for them. However, Rahman was quick to clarify, “It was not that we didn’t believe that she could sing. I just wanted to know what level of singing she is but she’s so incredible.”

During the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti hilariously disclosed about giving the audition from her car, in peak Mumbai traffic, while she was on her way to Karan Johar’s birthday party. She revealed, “Two years ago, I was on my way to Karan Johar’s birthday party when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir, asking if I was free. I thought it would be a quick chat, but he said Diljit, Rahman sir, and him are on a Zoom call and he wanted me to join as well. I was in a traffic jam and I asked my driver to quickly park the car and asked everyone to be quiet.”

She added that since the four of them were on a video call, she thought it would be an introductory one. But Rahman asked her if she knew how to sing. “I told him I like singing. I thought it was a safe answer and then he told me, ‘Achcha sing and show me.’ I thought gayi picture ab haath se,” she exclaimed. But everything went well and she was cast in the upcoming Netflix musical drama. Set in 1980s Punjab, Chamkila marks Diljit and Parineeti’s first project with Imtiaz Ali.

