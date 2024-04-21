Amar Singh Chamkila's Jashn Kohli wishes to change portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood like 'Diljit Paaji'; says 'I was hurt'

Imtiaz Ali’s recently released biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila has earned a special place in every audience’s heart. The movie starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead saw several other Punjabi artists coming together to shape how the film eventually turned out to be. Actor Jashn Kohli was one of them who played the brother of Parineeti’s character in this AR Rahman musical.

Jashn recently poured his heart out during a conversation with India Today and spoke about dreaming of becoming an actor after seeing Shah Rukh Khan perform.

What made Jashn Kohli fuel his dream to become an actor?

While he was growing up, Kohli experienced the stereotypical representations of Sardars in cinema. “I was hurt and wanted to change the way we are perceived and portrayed in Bollywood. We were either cast as a soldier or the hero's friend. I would speak to writers, who agreed on the shortcoming but had no means to change it," he shared.

While talking about him he said, “Recently, Diljit paaji spoke about how people thought Sardars were only portrayed a certain way, and he changed it. When he spoke those words, it echoed the voice of so many from the community. Even I am on the path to help people see Sardars in a different light from what's been shown all these years.”

Diljit on breaking stereotypes

Recently, the Lover singer shared a video where he spoke about rising above all stereotypes. Diljit Dosanjh was heard saying, “They said 'Punjabis aren’t fashionable' and I said, 'I will show you'. They said 'Punjabis can’t act' in films, but I showed them I could. They said Punjabis 'can’t go to Mumbai', and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis 'can’t sell tickets' for the bar arena, I had the stadium packed at my concert.” Jashn was referring to this statement only.

Jashn Kohli reveals Imtiaz Ali didn’t give him any script for the climax

One of the most heart-wrenching scenes of the movie was when the characters of Diljit and Parineeti were shot dead. Talking about how Imtiaz Ali believes in natural reactions as the best ones, Jashn revealed, “I had planned so much about building a backstory, but I did not know what was set to happen and there was a sense of confusion when I gave the shot. I wasn't really happy but Imtiaz sir called me and mentioned how he loved the performance. He said he did not give me the script because he wanted my bewilderment in that shot while I saw their dead bodies. There had to be a sense of confusion and disbelief. I was shocked at his intelligence and directorial skills. He is truly a magician.”

Jashn who is currently juggling with a few Punjabi movies in his hand also has SonyLIV's web series, Freedom at Midnight in his kitty. He shared, "Ab dono industry mein chaana hai (I want to be recognized in both industries).”

Amar Singh Chamkila on the other hand stands at an IMDb rating of 8.2/10.

