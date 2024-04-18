Did you know Amar Singh Chamkila’s 1st wife Gurmail Kaur met him two days before his death?

The hit melodies of Amar Singh Chamkila popularly known as the 'Elvis of Punjab,' still make everyone’s hearts groove. Chamkila's life was abruptly cut short when he was just 27.

The singer became a target of an assault carried out by unknown attackers in Mehsampur, Punjab, as he was getting ready to perform with his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The assailants, wearing masks, unleashed a barrage of bullets, resulting in the tragic demise of both Chamkila and Amarjot on the spot.

Gurmail Kaur looks back at Amar Singh Chamkila’s tragic death

Recently, Chamkila's first wife, Gurmail Kaur opened up about the events before the tragic incident. Recalling a visit from Chamkila and Amarjot merely two days before their death, Gurmail confessed to an unsettling sensation she experienced.

While she was cooking chapatis, Amarjot sliced vegetables beside her yet a gloomy anxiety caught Gurmail. When Amarjot inquired about the same, Gurmail chose to not talk about it.

She detailed this incident in a recent interview with Cine Punjabi. Kaur further talked about the repercussions of Chamkila's tragic death that pushed her into financial constraints. Struggling to make ends meet, Gurmail had to work as a daily wage laborer where she earned a meager sum of Rs 5 per day. She was heard saying during the conversation, "It was a very difficult time in my life".

In the same byte, Gurmail spoke about the things that Chamkila did for her when their boat was sailing right. She who never saw him perform in Akhadas revealed, “I was so proud of him. He was so famous, I had nothing to worry about.” Gurmail further admitted that despite Amarjot arriving as his second wife, Chamkila remained dutiful towards her and her children. He actively ensured their financial well-being and even bought a plot of land for them.

With Gurmail Kaur, Chamkila had two daughters, Amandeep and Kamaldeep. The singer also had a son named Jaiman Chamkila through his second marriage with Amarjot Kaur. Recently, his life was turned into a biopic and was released on Netflix. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Titled Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie is earning massive praise from cinelovers.

