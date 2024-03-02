Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: 5 Times Rihanna stole our heart during her Jamnagar visit

Rihanna impressed everyone with her performance on Day 1 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding function. Everything about her, be it her arrival, her performance, or her departure caught the attention of her lovers worldwide. The singing sensation knows how to be a heartwinner and she has done it during her recent visit to India not once but multiple times. Let's have a look at the 5 times Rihanna won our hearts like a true champion during her recent visit to Jamnagar.

1) Rihanna set the stage on fire with her performance

The international star was here to set the stage on fire with her performance and she nailed it. Rihanna's performance on stage didn't just make the guests go crazy, even netizens can't stop raving about it after watching the clips.

Rihanna also gave a beautiful speech for the Ambani family as she started the show. She said, “Good evening everyone. It is my honor to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?”

2) Performed barefoot on stage

Rihanna performed barefoot on stage and wore an Indian traditional necklace paying tribute to the Indian culture. Another gesture by her that is being appreciated by so many Indians.

3) Danced with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingat

Rihanna was also seen shaking a leg with Janhvi Kapoor on Bollywood chartbuster Zingaat. Janhvi shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "This woman is a goddess". The video is now everywhere on social media.

4) Rihanna interacts beautifully with the paps

As she left the venue early morning after wrapping up her performance, Rihanna was received by a group of paps. While interacting with them in an extremely polite way, Rihanna expressed her love for India. Not only that, but she also talked about the show and said, "The show was the best"

5) Rihanna posed with airport security

Upon reaching the Jamnagar airport, Rihanna posed with the security personnel and treated everyone warmly. In fact, the international star personally invited everyone to have pictures with her and posed patiently.

Pinkvilla sends lots of love and good vibes to Rihanna. Looking forward to seeing you here again!

