Bollywood Newswrap, May 7: Alia Bhatt makes 2nd Met Gala appearance; Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts including wedding pics with Deepika Padukone

On the seventh day of May 2024, we got a lot of exciting news from the industry. Alia Bhatt once again made our country India proud at an international level with her stunning second Met Gala appearance. On the other hand, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ranveer Singh removed old Instagram posts including his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone.

Apart from these, there were quite a few news that made it to the top section. Let's have a revisit.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 7, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt makes second Met Gala appearance

Met Gala 2024 became Alia Bhatt's second appearance at the grand fashion event. She wore a mint green floral saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, the actress penned a long note. A part of her note read, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Ranveer Singh removes old Instagram posts

Ranveer Singh has removed all his old posts before 2023 including his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone. As of now, the actor has 133 posts on his feed with the first one from January 2023. For the unversed, Deepika had also removed their wedding photos briefly but retained them soon after.

Advertisement

3. Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Tirupati wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

The post shared by a paparazzo account mentioning Janhvi Kapoor will get married to Shikhar Pahariya in Tirupati Temple in a gold saree got a reaction from the actress. Shutting down the rumors, Janhvi commented, "Kuch bhi (What even).”

4. Huma Qureshi shares BTS pictures from Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Huma Qureshi shared some happy pictures from the sets of Jolly LLB 3. The pictures are clicked by none other than Akshay Kumar. Huma captioned the post, "Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies."

5. Shabana Azmi gives Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt’s examples to address women's position in industry

In an interview with Mid-Day, Shabana Azmi discussed women's position in the industry. She said, "Today, look at the roles Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are doing in mainstream films. I believe if change has to happen, it should reflect in mainstream cinema, or you are preaching to the converted. That there are so many women on the set today in positions of authority is a good sign. Since there are so many female writers now, I hope it will lead to more women-centered content."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt poses with Sabyasachi, Anaita Shroff Adajania and team as they 'METs the dream work'