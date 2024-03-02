WATCH: Rihanna heads home after performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant’s pre-wedding; Says ‘I will be back’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have begun, and it is grander than any of you must have imagined. For a couple of days, we have been watching Bollywood celebrities head to Jamnagar to be a part of this grand affair. Not on BTown celebs but also sports personalities and many more have been a part of this. But the highlight has to be international sensation Rihanna who set the stage on fire last night with her performance. Well, after a spectacular performance, the singer is all set to head back to bay.

Rihanna heads back to the bay

In the video that is coming in straight from the Jamnagar airport, we can see Rihanna looking stunning as she is all set to head back. The singer can be seen wearing a baby Pink colored gown with a thigh-high slit and a hood. She also has a light blue colored scarf around her neck and does not miss her black and silver embellished footwear.

If you look closely, she is holding a big Thank You card that she poses with and has a big smile on her face.

Check it out:

Rihanna poses with airport security and paparazzi

As she stepped out of her car, the singer had a small interaction with the paparazzi. As the photographers said ‘Welcome to India’ she replied ‘Thank you’ with a big smile. She also said ‘I will be back. I love it here. I haven’t done a real show in 8 years so I will come back’.

Rihanna also posed with the airport security with a smile and made sure to get everyone in the frame. At the paparazzi’s request, she even asked them to come in batches of two for the picture. She is indeed a sweetheart!

Check it out:

Celebs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party

Rihanna’s performance was definitely the show stopper event at the 3-day event that is being hosted in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-married couple. Apparently, close to 2000 guests have arrived to bless Anant and Radhika. Among them are celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, B Praak, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor and several others arrived.

Popular sports personalities like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, cricket stars Sam Curran and Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar joined the event. Not just Indians but also celebs like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, and others were invited.

After concluding the musical night with Rihanna’s electrifying performance, the guests will be treated to a delectable dinner, followed by an after-party.

