Met Gala 2024: All Of The Missing Stars This Year ft. Blake Lively, Rihanna, Taylor Swift & Katy Perry

The Met Gala, often dubbed "fashion's biggest night out," is a dream come true for many fashion aficionados. It has always been one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. Every year, fashion enthusiasts look forward to this prestigious night. The event sets the tone for fashion trends and inspires creativity among designers and enthusiasts alike.

This year, the gala lived up to its reputation, with guests showing off their finest looks. Haute couture was on full display, and the star power in the room was palpable. However, a few familiar faces were missing, leaving fans and critics alike wondering about their absence. Their absence was felt, and it sparked conversations among attendees and observers about why they chose to skip the event this year.

Blake Lively

The Met Gala, often described as fashion's biggest night, was missing one of its most iconic figures this year. Blake Lively, known for her unforgettable red carpet moments, didn't make an appearance at the annual event. Fans who had eagerly anticipated seeing the actress's take on this year's theme, "The Garden of Time," were left wondering about her absence.

Blake Lively has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala, consistently stunning with her fashion choices. Lively first attended the Met Gala in 2008, soon after her breakout role as Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl. Her initial appearance was warmly received, and she quickly became one of the event's most anticipated attendees. In 2022, she even co-chaired the prestigious event, turning heads in a stunning color-changing Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

Rihanna

The Met Gala red carpet glittered with A-listers on Monday night, but one noticeable absence left fashion fans disappointed. Rihanna, a perennial highlight of the event, was forced to miss the festivities due to a sudden illness. According to The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed reports from People magazine revealed Rihanna succumbed to the flu following a weekend appearance at the Miami Formula 1 race.

Taylor Swift

Fans had been buzzing with excitement over the possibility of Taylor Swift attending the 2024 Met Gala, perhaps even walking the red carpet with NFL star Travis Kelce. However, Swift didn't make an appearance at the event, disappointing her many admirers. Rumors swirled that her absence was due to her busy schedule. The singer is reportedly deep in preparation for the European portion of her highly successful "Eras Tour," which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. She has not attended the event since 2016.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was absent from this year's Met Gala, following her previous no-show last year. But that didn't stop her fans from imagining the extravagant outfit she might have worn to fit the Gala's "Garden of Time" theme.

In fact, Perry herself joined in the fun by sharing an AI-generated image on Instagram that pictured her in a floral, fairytale-like gown—exactly what you'd expect for such a whimsical theme. She captioned her post with a simple explanation: “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

Perry's last Met Gala appearance was in 2022.

Lady Gaga

This year, Lady Gaga is absent at the Met Gala. But she made quite a splash at the 2019 Met Gala, turning heads with her elaborate outfit changes during her dramatic ascent up the famed steps. The pop star didn't just settle for one look—she stunned the crowd with a total of four distinct outfits, each more jaw-dropping than the last. She will be seen next in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix.

Beyoncé

Similar to Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's presence has been absent from the Met Gala red carpet since 2016. Her last appearance at the prestigious event saw her dressed in a striking, form-fitting latex gown designed by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy.

Billie Eilish

It's understandable why fans were looking forward to Billie Eilish's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, given her unique style and memorable past looks. It sounds like her focus is on her upcoming album release and tour, which is totally understandable! At least we can all look forward to Hit Me Hard and Soft dropping on May 17th. Billie has earlier told Howard Stern after her first year that “It’s nuts” and basically consists of “famous people famous people-ing.”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was noticeably absent from the 2024 Met Gala, adding to the years that have passed since her last appearance at this high-profile event. The Met Gala, known for its glamour and celebrity turnout, took place tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but the Only Murders in the Building actress was not among the star-studded guest list.

Fans who were hoping to see Gomez on the famous steps were left disappointed. Although she has not publicly shared why she skipped the gala, this isn't the first time she's chosen to miss the event. The last time she attended was in 2018, suggesting that she may simply prefer to sit it out.

