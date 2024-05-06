9 best Varun Dhawan movies that are must-watch

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved and admired Bollywood actors in the industry. The actor has delivered several hit movies to date and carved a niche for himself in the business. No doubt, Varun Dhawan's films are something we can never get bored of watching. His persona and versatile acting skills bring life to every role.

Let’s take a look at some of the best Varun Dhawan movies till date here:

9 best Varun Dhawan movies you must add to your watchlist

Student of The Year

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Sana Saeed, Rishi Kapoor, Manjot Singh

Director: Karan Johar

IMDB: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2012

Where to Watch: Netflix

Student of the Year follows the lives of three students, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra, at a fancy Indian school. It's not all just textbooks, though—there's competition, romance, and friendship flying around like confetti. You'll see them chase their dreams, navigate crushes, and figure out who they really are, all while facing intense schoolwork and killer sports challenges.

Main Tera Hero

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri, Ileana D’Cruz, Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Rajpal Yadav

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: Zee5

Get ready to laugh and swoon with Main Tera Hero, a Bollywood rom-com! This is one of the best Varun Dhawan comedy movies. He plays Seenu, a mischievous young man who stumbles into a hilarious love triangle. Between dodging a corrupt cop, a whirlwind romance, and a case of mistaken identity (or two!), Seenu's got his hands full.

Bawaal

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Anjum Saxena

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

IMDB: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Prime Video

In Bawaal, small-town boy Varun Dhawan sets his sights on the stunning Janhvi Kapoor. But is it love at first sight, or is he hoping to climb the social ladder by winning her heart? This Bollywood romance, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, promises a journey of love, ambition, and maybe a little self-discovery along the way.

Judwaa 2

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB: 3.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar

Get ready for double the trouble and double the fun with Judwaa 2, a hilarious Bollywood action-comedy! Varun Dhawan pulls double duty, playing twin brothers who were separated at birth. Imagine the chaos when these two identical goofballs reunite and take on some bad guys! This movie's got everything: laugh-out-loud comedy, some sweet romance, and thrilling action sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Varun Sood, Manish Paul

Director: Raj Mehta

IMDB: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a crowd-pleaser and features a hilarious all-star cast, including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani movie follows a family whose lives are turned upside down by some unexpected revelations. Get ready for laughs, love, and a whole lot of heart as they navigate the family drama and hilarious situations and discover the importance of cherishing loved ones.

Kalank

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani

Director: Abhishek Varma

IMDB: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Travel back to 1940s India with the epic Bollywood drama Kalank! Prepare to be swept away by a passionate love story that defies societal expectations. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Madhuri Dixit star in this unforgettable tale of forbidden love, betrayal, and the quest for redemption. Set against a backdrop of stunning visuals and heart-wrenching music, Kalank explores the messy but beautiful complexities of human connection.

Dilwale

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Chetna Pande

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Netflix

A classic Bollywood love story with a twist in Dilwale. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol light up the screen in this action-packed rom-com. Life pulls them apart, but fate has other plans! Will they overcome the past and rekindle their love? This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, heart-stopping action, and unforgettable Bollywood dance numbers.

Badlapur

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta

Director: Sriram Raghavan

IMDB: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: Zee5

Buckle up for a dark and intense revenge story in Badlapur. Varun Dhawan takes on a whole new side in this gritty thriller. A shocking tragedy sets him down a dark path of vengeance. But can revenge ever truly heal the wounds? This movie isn't afraid to explore the dark corners of human emotions - grief, guilt, and the desperate search for redemption.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid

Director: Shashank Khaitaan

IMDB: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2014

Where to Watch: Netflix

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a Bollywood rom-com with a modern twist! This is one of the best Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s movies, and the story revolves around a charming but mischievous guy who falls head over heels for Kavya, played by the amazing Alia Bhatt. There's just one problem - Kavya's already engaged! This movie is packed with hilarious moments as Humpty pulls out all the stops to win her heart.

With his infectious charm, dedication to his craft, and impressive filmography, Varun Dhawan’s movies are sure to continue entertaining audiences for years to come. Whether he's making us laugh in a comedy, swoon in a romance, or on the edge of our seats in a thriller, Varun Dhawan is a true Bollywood star.

