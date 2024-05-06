Akansha Ranjan Kapoor admits dating Mr & Mrs Mahi helmer Sharan Sharma: 'Yes, I am in a relationship with him'

It’s official! Monica... O My Darling (2022) actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma are in a relationship. After rumors of the duo dating for quite some time, the actress has now come forth to confirm their relationship. She also shed light on her personal journey in the industry, emphasizing her determination to establish herself solely based on her merits, without relying on any familial connections.



For the unversed, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Shashi Ranjan and the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan. Interestingly, she shares a deep bond of friendship with the renowned actress Alia Bhatt.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor confirms dating Sharan Sharma

In an interview with ETimes, Akansha confirmed her relationship with rumored boyfriend and director Sharan Sharma. She said, “Yes, I am in a relationship with Sharan.”

The actress added, “While I have not hidden the fact that I am dating him, I don’t like to discuss my personal life too much.”

Akansha on making a mark in the industry independently

Further shedding light on her journey in the film industry, the actress expressed that making a mark entirely on her own carries a unique sense of accomplishment, one that she can distinctly feel.

She also disclosed that her father, Shashi Ranjan, harbored aspirations of becoming an actor but was the sole individual in his cohort at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) who couldn't make it as an actor. Among his peers were luminaries like David Dhawan, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, and Shatrugan Sinha.

Akansha emphasized that her father understands firsthand that merely associating with actors isn't sufficient; one must carve out their own path for success. She echoed this sentiment, affirming that she has imbibed the lesson of self-reliance in her journey as well.

“I have been friends with actors, but I never expected them to help me out in any way. I know my journey and my circumstances. I am familiar with failure, but I have never imagined seeking help from my friends in the industry. I want to be able to make it on my own,” Akansha Ranjan Kapoor added.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha has garnered recognition for her roles in projects such as Guilty and the recent Netflix release, Monica… O My Darling, where she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan Sharma, on the other hand, marked his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He is gearing up for his upcoming directorial Mr & Mrs Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

