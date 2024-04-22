Singham Again: Ranveer Singh gushes over wifey Deepika Padukone’s look as Shakti Shetty; calls her ‘Sherni’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the IT couple of Bollywood will be soon sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. It was just a couple of days back that Deepika Padukone’s latest look from the film was unveiled.

In the new glimpse, the actress as Shakti Shetty looked formidable as she aced Ajay Devgn’s iconic Singham pose with a vibrant background. While the internet has already been gushing over the actress’ new avatar, recently, the doting hubby also reacted to DP’s new look.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's new look from Singham Again

Today, on April 22, a while back, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and shared a new glimpse of his wife Deepika Padukone from the film Singham Again. In the film directed by Rohit Shetty, the actress will take up the role of IPS Shakti Shetty.

Now, reacting to it, the loving husband called her wife, “Sherni,” and attached a lioness emoji alongside. Furthermore, he also added the title track of Singham in the background to give the overall feel to the reaction.

Take a look:

On April 19, Rohit Shetty unexpectedly delighted the fans with the latest glimpse of Deepika from the film. Calling her ‘Lady Singham’, he had written in the caption, ““MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

In addition to this, Deepika had also shared the post alongside the caption, “#LadySingham

#ShaktiShetty @itsrohitshetty”

Take a look:

First look of Ranveer Singh as Simmba in Singham Again

It is worth mentioning that Ranveer Singh will be reprising his role as Simmba in the film. It was only last year that the makers revealed Ranveer’s first look from the film, where he flaunted his muscle power with chiselled biceps. In the red background, a reflection of Lord Hanuman was also seen, suggesting Simmba's physical strength.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer Singh had captioned, "SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!!ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!!"

Take a look:

About Singham Again

The highly-anticipated film of the year, Singham Again is a part of the director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film comprises a stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. In addition to this, the action entertainer will also star Arjun Kapoor in the negative role.

The film is poised to release in the theaters this year on August 15, 2024.

