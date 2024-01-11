Ananya Panday REACTS to Aditya Roy Kapur calling her 'joy of his life'; says 'he makes everyone feel comfortable'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, while maintaining privacy about their relationship, consistently exhibit a captivating dynamic that doesn't elude the observant gaze of their fans. Speculations surrounding their romance initially surfaced when they were observed vacationing together at an international destination. Since then, the speculated couple has been glimpsed relishing meals at various restaurants, embarking on leisurely drives, and attending movie dates.

Recently, during Aditya's appearance on Koffee with Karan, he openly discussed details about his rumored ladylove. In a subsequent interview, Ananya responded to his remarks, sharing the specific quality she most admires in him.

Ananya Panday admires Aditya Roy Kapur for his skill in putting people at ease

In a recent chat with Zoom, the host brought up Aditya Roy Kapur's heartwarming comment about Ananya Panday being the 'pure joy' in his life on Koffee with Karan 8. When asked about Aditya's role in her life since she is the joy in his, The Pati Pati Aur Woh actress responded playfully, noting that the Aashiqui 2 actor used not just one, but two terms, 'joy' and 'bliss'. 

She then delved into what she finds truly admirable about him—his exceptional ability to make everyone feel at ease in their own skin, creating an environment where they can be absolutely themselves. Ananya expressed her appreciation for this quality in Aditya.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

In her professional endeavors, Ananya is currently savoring the acclaim following the Netflix release of her most recent film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she shares the screen with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this contemporary movie has received positive feedback from the audience.

Aditya, on the other hand, was last featured in the film Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. The actor's performance in The Night Manager also got a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike. His upcoming project is the much-anticipated Metro…In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu, where he shares the screen with Sara Ali Khan. The movie also boasts an ensemble cast including Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in significant roles.

