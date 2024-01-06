Ananya Panday drops 'fuzzy' PICS from London vacation; fans believe Aditya Roy Kapur is behind the lens

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, though maintaining a hush-hush stance on their relationship, consistently present a dynamic that doesn't escape the keen eyes of their fans. Speculations about their romance first surfaced when they were spotted vacationing together at an overseas destination. Since then, the alleged couple has been seen enjoying meals at restaurants, embarking on long drives, going on movie dates, and more. Recent pictures hinting at their vacation in London have surfaced, and as Ananya shares snapshots from the getaway, netizens are quick to credit Aditya for the clicks.

Ananya Panday's holiday photos exude the essence of winter coziness and warmth

Over the weekend, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share moments from her delightful trip to London, where she ushered in the New Year with style. The opening frame showcases Ananya radiating joy with her million-dollar smile, setting the perfect tone for her London sojourn. In the subsequent snapshot, the actress, clad in a stylish black tee and cap, gazes away from the camera. Another picture offers a tantalizing look at her delectable dessert bowl, a tempting medley of ice cream, cornflakes, and chocolate chip cookies.

Injecting a dash of excitement into her holiday, the Dream Girl 2 actress explored the dinosaur museum during her London escapade. Swiping left reveals the mesmerizing holiday decor, transforming the city into a winter wonderland, exuding festive warmth. Sharing this delightful album, she playfully captioned it with, “warmmmm n fuzzzzyyyyy (giant sloths may be the coolest animals that existed)."

Ananya's post garnered an influx of comments, with several users speculating that her rumored beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, might be the one behind the lens capturing these moments. Many praised him for consistently clicking the actress's raw and candid pictures, showcasing his photography skills.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the professional front, Ananya is currently basking in the success of the Netflix release of her latest film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she stars alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this contemporary film has garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Aditya, on the other hand, was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. His upcoming project is Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino, where he shares the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma also play significant roles in this awaited venture.

