Ananya Panday says Deepika Padukone 'is the most beautiful woman ever'; recalls idolized her while growing up

Actress Deepika Padukone is embracing the motherhood phase these days. The new mom hasn't revealed the face of her baby yet. Apart from her personal life, Deepika often grabs headlines for her professional life and how she gracefully does her job. Ananya Panday recently called Deepika Padukone 'the most beautiful woman ever'. She recalled idolizing her while growing up.

In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, Ananya Panday got candid about Deepika Padukone and how the latter has inspired her. Ananya admitted that she has idolized her Gehraaiyaan co-star Deepika in her growing-up years.

"She is the most beautiful woman ever. More than anything on the surface, I think she is such a brave actor with the choices that she makes and also in the way she conducts herself on a set," Ananya said.

The Call Me Bae star further noted that she learnt them from Deepika and referred to the senior actress as the "first female superstar" she has ever worked with.

Speaking about her experience on the sets of Gehraaiyaan, Ananya recalled that despite the film being "intimate and brave", Deepika held her own. The 38-year-old actress added that she was quite clear about working on the set.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Her other notable works include Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Dream Girl 2, and many more.

Ananya is now gearing up for Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial film, CTRL. The upcoming cyber thriller is scheduled for its Netflix release on October 4, 2024. The actress is playing the role of Nella who gets caught up in the world of AI.

Directed by filmmaker Shakun Batra, Gehraaiyaan starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the leading roles. Co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic-drama film was released on February 11, 2022.

Deepika welcomed her baby daughter with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in September this year. Her most notable works include Padmaavat, Piku, Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Gehraaiyaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and others.

