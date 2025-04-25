Looking at Renée Zellweger’s box office success on her birthday with Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy without US theatrical release

On the occasion of Renée Zellweger's 56th birthday, we revisit the impressive global run of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the latest installment in the iconic romantic comedy franchise that began a quarter-century ago. Released in cinemas internationally on February 14 and directly on Peacock in the US on February 13, the film has earned over USD 134 million worldwide, a remarkable feat considering its absence from domestic theaters.

At the heart of this success is Zellweger herself, who returned to one of her most beloved roles, reminding audiences why Bridget Jones remains one of the most endearing FMCs in contemporary cinema. In an industry that often writes off actresses after age 30, Zellweger's ability to command a major studio-backed rom-com and lead it to global box office glory is nothing short of extraordinary.

Zellweger first charmed the world as the lovably flawed Bridget in 2001. More than two decades later, she returned with a performance filled with wit, charm, warmth, and emotion. Mad About the Boy sees our protagonist navigating life as a widowed single mother reentering the dating scene while juggling work and family. It's a story that balances humor with genuine heartache, and Zellweger handles both with a maturity and authenticity that only deepens the character's legacy.

The film’s success is also a win for midlife representation on screen. In a landscape dominated by youth-driven narratives, Mad About the Boy shines a rare spotlight on a woman in the later stages of her life who is still evolving, still making mistakes, and still feeling worthy of romance, career growth, and fresh beginnings. Zellweger not only brings credibility to that narrative but champions it with her presence alone.

No more Bridget Jones installments are in the pipeline at this time. Mad About the Boy may be the last time fans see the character and her story on screen, as the book series that inspired the film franchise has no more tomes left to adapt. If Bridget Jones 5 happens, it will solely be written for the screen.

Besides Zellweger, the film sees Hugh Grant return as Daniel Cleaver. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall make their debuts in the franchise with this title.

