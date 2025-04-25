Does Saif Ali Khan have anything against Television? Jewel Thief star says his Netflix series Sacred Games was not 'like TV at all'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s latest film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins began streaming on Netflix from today (April 25). Prior to this, he gained massive popularity for his role in Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games. Reflecting on his experience with the show, Saif remarked that it felt nothing like television, hinting that he may not be fond of the TV format.

According to IANS, Saif Ali Khan said, “There were one or two people who asked my manager if I was doing TV now. There is nothing against TV; it’s a great medium. But I don’t think the Netflix Series is like TV at all, there are differences.”

The Jewel Thief actor also opened up on his approach towards acting and shared that as time passes by he values being in front of the camera even more. He added that the platform or project size doesn't matter now but what matters is the performance.

He also opened up on the abundance of talent and quality content today. He also talked about the importance of respecting the platform and striving for excellence, no matter the scale of the film or series.

For the unversed, Saif made his OTT debut in 2018 with he gripping crime thriller Sacred Games. He was seen in the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh. The series also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and more in pivotal roles.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is a high-octane action film where Jaideep Ahlawat takes on the role of a formidable crime boss, while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a conman.

The plot revolves around their thrilling attempt to steal the Red Sun, a priceless African diamond. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures, the film premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

In the film, Jaideep Ahlawat surprises fans with his unexpected dance moves in the song Jaadu, which went viral shortly after its release. The track also shows the sizzling chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta.

