HIT 3 song Thanu: Nani x Anirudh Ravichander showcases Arjun Sarkaar's rage waiting to be unleashed

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the song Thanu, which is a gritty rock track, packed with flavours unique to Arjun Sarkaar’s violent rage.

See the song here:

The song from HIT: The Third Case is a rock banger composed by Mickey J Meyer, with Anirudh Ravichander lending his voice to it. The track is penned by Raghav, making it a massive treat for fans.

Advertisement

Even though the track is rich in lyrical elements, the video showcases Nani in his rageful avatar. The upcoming movie HIT: The Third Case is an investigative action thriller and is part of the HIT cinematic universe.

The film marks the third installment in the franchise, which previously featured Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. This third outing by director Sailesh Kolanu delves into the story of SP Arjun Sarkaar. He is a violent police officer assigned to investigate a series of murders committed by criminals in Jammu and Kashmir.

With Nani in the lead role, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles.

Recently, Nani was spotted in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he spoke about the movie and his future endeavors. When asked about the possibility of a cameo in the film, the actor responded that there might be one, but it's best left as a surprise for viewers.

Advertisement

Talking about it, the actor said, “There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. So, who is it, what is it? I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point because that's the whole point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise.”

Coming to Nani’s work front, the Natural Star is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie The Paradise , directed by Srikanth Odela.

ALSO READ: South Newswrap, April 25: Mohanlal’s Thudarum releases after 4 months delay, Prabhas tagged ‘normal actor’ by co-star and more