After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan to go massy; superstar to collaborate with Pushpa makers for pan-India film? Details inside

Aamir Khan has played many versatile roles throughout his career. He is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Sitaare Zameen Par. He has also begun work on his dream project Mahabharat. Amid this, it has been learned that the superstar is set to go massy and is in talks with Pushpa makers to collaborate for a pan-India film.

According to a recent report in Mid-day, Aamir Khan is currently in discussions with Mythri Movie Makers to star in a pan-India movie. For the uninitiated, Mythri Movie Makers is the production company behind Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

As per the portal’s source, the makers wish to make a pan-India mass entertainer. “As seen in Pushpa, their cinematic language includes stylised action and dialogue-baazi. With Aamir, they want to roll an out-and-out mainstream film, which will mark his attempt at a masala movie after long,” the source stated.

However, the source further mentioned that Aamir Khan will make the decision to star in the film only after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. If the collaboration materializes, the pre-production might start in early 2026.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Aamir Khan has locked the theatrical release date of Sitaare Zameen Par as June 20, 2025. A source close to the development shared, “Aamir is looking to capitalize on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30, but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office.”

The source also shared that the makers are aiming to attach the film’s trailer to the prints of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which arrives in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be a slice-of-life movie that also features Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary. It is directed by RS Prasanna.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently shared an update on Mahabharat. Talking about it to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he will be one of the producers. It is not clear yet whether he will act in the project.

