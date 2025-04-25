South Newswrap, April 25: Mohanlal’s Thudarum releases after 4 months delay, Prabhas tagged ‘normal actor’ by co-star and more

Did you miss out on your dose of updates from South cinema today? Worry not, as we have got you covered with the hottest deets from across the regional film front. From Mohanlal’s Malayalam drama Thudarum releasing after 4 months to Prabhas getting tagged as not a legend, here’s a quick round-up of what’s been happening down South.

Top 5 South news stories of April 25, 2025:

1. Mohanlal and Shobana’s Thudarum’s release after 4 months delay

Tharun Moorthy directed Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, made its way to the big screen on April 25, after a four-month delay since January 2025. The Malayalam drama has already opened to a warm response at the box office.

Fans are not only dipping into the emotional touches of the movie but also rejoice to witness Mohanlal and Shobana reunite after 15 years for a film.

2. Nani reveals having ‘secret Whatsapp group’ with Telugu superstars

HIT 3 actor Nani made a surprising revelation recently after confessing that he shares a secret WhatsApp group with Telugu superstars. These include Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Rana Daggubati.

However, he added that the group has now either been inactive or deleted since the other actors change their numbers quite frequently.

3. Ajith Kumar rings in a quiet 25th wedding anniversary with wife Shalini

Tamil actor and passionate racer Ajith Kumar recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Shalini. While he has been quite busy with motorsports racing internationally, he made sure to take time for the special day.

In a video, the couple could be seen ringing in the day in a low-key manner as they feed each other a pretty little cake.

4. Prabhas gets called a ‘normal actor’ by his Kannappa co-star Vishnu Manchu

Prabhas is all set to mark a special cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming fantasy film Kannappa. The Rebel Star has not taken any fees for this role, as confirmed by the former in a previous interview.

But recently, during an event for the film, Vishnu Manchu left everyone surprised when he claimed not to consider Prabhas a legend in films. Vishnu tagged Prabhas nothing more than a normal actor.

