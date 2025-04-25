Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Saif Ali Khan calls his thief character a ‘quintessential Hindi film hero’, shares 3 reasons why

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins has been released on Netflix. It features Saif Ali Khan in the role of a thief named Rehan. His style and swag from the trailer had already impressed the audience. Saif recently opened up about his character and called him a ‘quintessential Hindi film hero.’ He shared three reasons why he felt so.

In a recent interview with IANS, Saif Ali Khan said that he found playing a thief in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins ‘very interesting.’ He revealed that it was fun because the character goes against the system and breaks the rules.

Describing his character and sharing 3 reasons why he felt like Rehan was a typical Bollywood hero, Saif stated, “Rehan is a thief with organization, with swag — an adventurer at heart and a family man. He’s the quintessential Hindi film hero in that sense — he breaks rules, cons people, but is kind at heart.”

The actor added that this mix of traits made the character fun to play and watch.

During the conversation, Saif Ali Khan also disclosed why Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins attracted him. He expressed that one didn’t get such roles very often. He found it ‘addictive’ because it felt like stepping into an alternate world.

“It’s a world of red diamonds, mafia dons with guns, wh*skey glasses being thrown at people’s faces, people getting kicked out of windows… now we’re robbing some museum — it’s action-packed yet fantastical,” Saif explained. The Race actor even compared it to a comic book.

Saif also mentioned that he enjoyed shooting the film a lot. He said that he couldn’t wait to return to the set after he reached home. Saif concluded by saying that the film will stay with him for a while because he had such a great time making it.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Alongside Saif Ali Khan, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The heist thriller film can now be streamed on Netflix.

