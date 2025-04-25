Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram talks about ‘adjustments’ in live-in relationships; 3 celebs who transitioned from living together to forever

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's wife, Lin Laishram, recently opened up about their time living together before their wedding. She shared that it was during the pandemic that the couple decided to move in, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

In an interview with Hautterfly, Lin Laishram said, "During the COVID time, we started actually living together." She shared that cohabiting was a new experience for both of them, and it came with its fair share of growing pains.

However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, they discovered a surprising sense of comfort and ease in each other's presence. What began as an 'adjustment' slowly turned into a space of calm and belonging, where they felt truly at home together.

Here are 3 Bollywood couples who successfully transitioned from live-in relationships to marriage:

1. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor

In a conversation with Dirty magazine, Kareena Kapoor shared, "The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean, today, otherwise you can just live together. [Saif and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children."

2. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt said, "We were actually gonna get married, which is why we planned to move in together, but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop. So we were like, at least go ahead with moving in, and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only."

3. Kunal Kemmu-Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu earlier told PTI, "We don't endorse live-in relationships for people, but it has worked wonderfully well for both of us before we got married to each other. Live-in relationship helped me to know and understand my partner better, which eventually helped my marriage with Soha."

