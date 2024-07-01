Ananya Panday praises Deepika Padukone for her work ethic at Gehraiyaan set; calls DP an 'inspirational female superstar'

Ananya Panday never misses a chance to praise her Gehraiyaan co-star, Deepika Padukone, whenever asked in interviews. They worked in the film and received a lot of love from fans.

During a recent interview, Ananya shared the work ethic she learned from the mom-to-be while shooting for Gehraiyaan and called her an inspiration.

Ananya Panday shares priceless working experience with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiayaan

In a recent interview with The Week, Ananya Panday was asked to share her working experience with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Calling it an overwhelming experience, the Dream Girl 2 actress shared, "Working with this massive female superstar in such close proximity was something else. It inspired me so much, and I learned little things like a lot of work ethic I picked up from DP."

She further added that Deepika's hard-working commitment during Gehraiyaan workshops inspired her. Ananya shared that none of them expected Padukone to come for every single workshop, but she was there like a student every single day with her notebook.

She also praised the mom-to-be's prioritizing herself on a film set in the most selfless way possible.

"To ask for those 30 seconds before a take to have just silence if you need something, you're never going to get that chance again, you have that one shot to give a take, whatever you need to make that take, ask for it, and I learned that from DP which I'll hold with me forever. So just work ethic and just an inspirational female superstar," Ananya concluded.

Notably, Gehraiyaan also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi in a key role.

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone's work front

Ananya is set to be seen in the web show Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the web show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Juhi Babbar, among others. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who is set to embrace motherhood soon, was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will be next seen in Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will be released on Diwali 2024.

