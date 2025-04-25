Jaideep Ahlawat CONFIRMS Chellam Sir's return in The Family Man 3; here's how this supporting character became fan-favorite

The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee, is one of the most awaited series right now. Fans are eagerly looking forward to its return after two hit seasons. Although the release date is not yet out, actor Jaideep Ahlawat has stirred excitement by revealing that the iconic Chellam Sir is set to make a comeback. Even though he is just a supporting character, he unexpectedly captured viewers' attention and became one of the most talked-about personalities from the show.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Jaideep Ahlawat shared, "Expect the unexpected, again! The world is expanding, the stakes are crazier, and the humour is sharper. And yes, Chellam Sir, is back. I think fans are going to enjoy the ride. We've worked hard to keep the soul of the show intact, while still upping the game."

Chellam Sir may have appeared on screen for only about 15 to 20 minutes in The Family Man 2, but his impact has made him the fans' favorite. The role is played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh. The character quickly rose to cult status for his uncanny ability to appear just when needed, with information that felt limitless. A retired NIA officer aiding Srikant Tiwari and the TASC team in Tamil Nadu, Chellam Sir's elusive persona and encyclopedic knowledge made him an instant fan favorite.

His sharp mind, mysterious demeanor, and knack for solving problems earned him a devoted following. Social media was flooded with memes, fan edits, and demands for his return, cementing his place as an iconic supporting figure in the series. With his reappearance confirmed for Season 3, fans can't wait to see more of the man who became the show's unofficial 'human Google'.

The Family Man season 3 is expected to premiere later this year. It will feature returning cast members Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Ashlesha Thakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Vedant Sinha, and more, apart from Manoj, Jaideep, and Uday. Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Jaideep has joined the third season of Manoj Bajpayee-led The Family Man season 3.

