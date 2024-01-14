Ananya Panday wants to do film like OK Jaanu with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur; she REVEALS why

Ananya Panday is rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Even though the couple hasn’t officially testified their relationship, several visuals of them going on dates, drives, and vacations have got people speculating them seeing each other. In a recent interview, the actress revealed which movie she would want to do with Adi and why.

Ananya Panday wants to do the film OK Jaanu with rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

After the success of Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday allegedly flew to a winter wonderland with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. While she was in an interview with Instant Bollywood, the actress was asked in which Aditya movie she would like to work with him as an actress.

On hearing the question, she had a brain freeze and took a couple of minutes to respond, “I would like to do Ok Jaanu.” Sharing the reason behind it, she said, “Because I feel they had so much fun shooting that film and it was like this sweet fun romcom light film they’re not making anymore.” When quizzed if she puts her self-worth in other people’s hands, the Liger actress stated, “As Ananya in general, I put my self-worth in a lot of people’s hands. Not just the person I’m with but even being an actor, in my director’s hands or in my family, friends of the audiences’ hands. I’m just that kind of person. I’m a people pleaser and I want everyone to like me and think of me a certain way. I’m that kind of people and I’ve realized it but I think it’s time to act on it.”

Further on, in the same interview, Ananya revealed the things she loves and hates about herself as a girlfriend. The actress said, “Two things I don’t like about myself as a girlfriend is I’m very possessive and the other thing is that sometimes I do things that are not my favourite things to do just because my partner’s things to do.” Talking about the things she loves about herself as a girlfriend is that she’s very protective and is always there for the other person. Moreover, during the rapid-fire round, the Gehraiyaan actress said that she would want the ‘Ananya gets married to the love of her life’ statement to be true.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur bring in the New Year in London

The news of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoying a gala time in London spread like wildfire after visuals of the couple from the city went viral. First up, pictures of them posing with their fans in the foreign land made it online. Soon after, a photo showing the couple having a blast at an ice skating rink surfaced online. Later, the actress also posted pictures of herself in the same clothes making people assume that the Aashiqui 2 actor was behind the lens.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, made her acting debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 and the comedy Pati Patni Aur Who in 2019. Since then, she has worked in movies like Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Next up we will be seeing her in Call Me Babe followed by Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

