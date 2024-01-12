PICS: Ananya Panday-rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur twin in blue at party; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor join

Bollywood celebrities are always juggling busy schedules and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy themselves at parties with their fellows. In the recent pictures surfaced online, Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and others were seen having a great time partying together.

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others party together

Pictures shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories show Ananya Panday, her rumored boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Suddhant Chaturvedi, and others partying together.

For the party, the rumored lovebirds twinned in blue as Ananya opted for a chic blue dress and wore a matching hairband while Aditya wore a shirt featuring different shades of blue and white pants. On the other hand, Suhana stunned in a white floral dress while Shanaya wore a chocolate short dress. Siddhant Chaturvedi donned a black outfit. Have a look:

Work front

Ananya Panday was recently seen in the Netflix movie titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The story of the movie is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai. This coming-of-age tale is skillfully brought to life by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. It delves into the relatable journey of best friends navigating the intricacies of aspirations, relationships, and emotions in a world heavily dependent on social media validation.

The actress has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and will also make her debut in the web series realm with Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the thriller film Gumraah as well as the web series The Night Manager. He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi etc.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie was released on Netflix last year. It also features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

