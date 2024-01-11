Anissa Malhotra drops PIC with Armaan Jain from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara’s wedding; SLAMS nasty troll comment

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February last year, and it was an intimate ceremony with just their close friends and family members in attendance. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain were among those who attended the wedding. Armaan is Ranbir Kapoor’s first cousin. Now, Anissa took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture with Armaan, from Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer. A troll made a nasty comment on her post, and Anissa gave an epic reply to shut down the troll.

Anissa Malhotra shuts down troll who makes nasty comment on her picture with Armaan Jain

Anissa Malhotra was expecting her first baby with Armaan, back when they attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. Now, Anissa and Armaan’s baby Rana is 8 months old, and the couple took their baby boy to the Suryagarh in Jaisalmer recently. Anissa shared a ‘then and now’ post, and the first picture shows Armaan and Anissa at Kiara’s wedding. Meanwhile, the second picture is from their recent outing to Suryagarh, and it shows Anissa and Armaan posing with their baby boy Rana.

“7 Months Pregnant (fast forward symbol) 8 Month old Rana! Same place, same-ish time last year. How time flies! @suryagarh is clearly close to our hearts,” wrote Anissa, while sharing both pictures. A netizen dropped a nasty comment on Anissa’s post that read, “Such a disconnect between the two of you. Your husband looks unhappy. You would look a hundred times more attractive if you smiled more.”

Anissa Malhotra gave it back to the troll with an epic response. She wrote, “Really appreciate the psychoanalysis. Will smile more so that my husband appears happy.” The troll made another comment that was uncalled for, and wrote, “Mmmmm....do u think it's mean ???....I think he's bored ....” Anissa had a savage reply, which read, “I feel like you’re someone who loves to comment from the safety of your keyboard embracing the anonymity that comes with a closed profile. If I were you, I’d use it positively but it’s always fun to read comments like these! I always have a good laugh.”

About Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra

Armaan Jain is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. He is the son of Rima Jain, the sister of actors Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. Armaan made his acting debut in 2014 in director Arif Ali’s Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Meanwhile, Anissa Malhotra is a Mumbai-based fashion blogger, marketing consultant, and stylist. The couple tied the knot in February 2020.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcomed their baby boy Rana in May 2023. When he was born, Anissa shared a tiny glimpse of his fingers, and wrote, “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama, Rana I have the best baby and the best husband in the world.”

Anissa Malhotra’s baby shower was held in March last year, and it was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Navya Nanda and others.

