Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan gives a peek into her Sunday ft. husband working out at gym; latter drops priceless reaction

Arbaaz Khan had an intimate nikah ceremony with his ladylove, Sshura Khan, on December 24, 2023. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures of their romantic moments on social media.

Likewise, today, on July 21, Sshura shared a peek into her Sunday featuring her husband Arbaaz. On the other hand, her hubby dropped a priceless reaction reacting to her post.

Sshura Khan and Arbaaz Khan serve couple goals as they hit gym together

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sshura Khan shared a video. In the video, she gave a peek into her Sunday featuring her husband, Arbaaz Khan, doing a workout at a gym.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "This is what my Sunday morning looks like (red heart)." Sshur also tagged Arbaaz in the caption. Reacting to her Story, Arbaaz re-shared the post on his Instagram Story and added a Love You sticker along with a red heart.

Have a look:

Sshura Khan calls Arbaaz Khan her 'Sukoon'

A few days ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Sshura dropped a romantic picture with her husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. In the snap, we can see the couple hugging with broad smiles on their faces while their eyes are closed. Both of them are twinned in brown outfits and seem to be at a restaurant.

Sharing the picture, Sshura captioned it "Sukoon" and added Alex Porat's You Are The Reason song. Reacting to her post, Arbaaz dropped three red hearts.

Sshura Khan on her age and height differences with Arbaaz Khan

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle, Arbaaz's wife and makeup artist was asked about the age and height disparity between her and her husband Arbaaz Khan by a fan. Sshura responded, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number."

Another user queried about their first date, to which she replied, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." When asked about a quality she admires in her husband, Sshura described him as "very loving and respectful." She also shared that it was Arbaaz who initiated the proposal.

