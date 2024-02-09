Arbaaz Khan reveals he met wife Sshura Khan in 2022; quips huge age gap in marriages have higher success rate

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are the newest couple on the block. These two pleasantly surprised all their fans after the actor dropped their dreamy wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot recently and since then there has been a lot of talking about the two. From their sudden marriage announcement to their age gap, everything has been the talk of the town. In a recent interview, the Fashion actor addressed all of these qualms and once again highlighted that he is in a happy space right now.

Arbaaz Khan reveals the decision to marry Sshura Khan was not made in a hurry

Talking to Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan addressed the age gap between him and his wife Sshura Khan. He said that although his wife is younger than him, it is not like she is 16 years old. “She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said Arbaaz.

Further talking about the age gap, Arbaaz Khan quipped that as a girl Sshura knew what she was getting into, and as a man, he knew what he was getting into. He also said that whenever there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have a far higher success rate. He also said that they have love, respect, and dedication towards each other and that is what matters to them.

Arbaaz Khan recalls first meeting with Sshura Khan

Talking about the marriage decision, he revealed that the decision to marry Sshura Khan was not sudden. He added that they thought it through, considered all the pros and cons, and then decided to take the plunge. Recalling their first meeting, Arbaaz said that he first saw his wife on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla in 2022. She was working with the lead star of the film, Raveena Tandon. He termed it as just a casual professional meeting and quipped that after the film was over they met a couple of times.

Arbaaz Khan further revealed that when they got married, Sshura and he were already dating for almost 2 years. They were on the same page about keeping their relationship under wraps unless they were sure about each other.

Arbaaz Khan hid his relationship from his family as well

Arbaaz Khan hid his relationship from his family as well. “Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realized that this was a huge step that I was taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people,” added the actor.

Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on their breakup

It was recently that Arbaaz Khan’s ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani shared insights into her breakup with him after a four-year relationship. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she revealed that the decision to part ways was mutual, stemming from differing perspectives on their plans and life in general. Despite the separation, Giorgia emphasized that she maintains a strong friendship with the actor-producer and holds him in high regard

