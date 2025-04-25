Viral Moments of the Week: Ananya Panday and rumored beau Walker Blanco’s outing to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s hospital visit

Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in the city over the past week. Some of them also made interesting and fun social media posts. In this piece, we look at the top viral moments of the week, including Ananya Panday and her rumored beau Walker Blanco’s outing, parents-to-be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s hospital visit, and more.

Advertisement

1. Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco’s cafe outing

On April 23, 2025, BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan were spotted by the paparazzi as they entered a cafe. Later, the actresses made a separate exit. Interestingly, Ananya’s rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, was also seen exiting the cafe around the same time. This managed to fuel further speculations about their romance.

2. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at hospital

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are gearing up to enter parenthood very soon. Earlier, in February, they announced that they were expecting their first child. On April 23, the couple was spotted outside a hospital. Sid was seen waiting like a gentleman for his pregnant wife as she got out of the car.

3. Pooja Hegde calls Varun Dhawan ‘President of Bollywood’

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai co-star Pooja Hegde shared a fun video on April 22. The duo was together at the airport, where VD was seen on a phone call. Pooja shared, “He’s taken like 500 calls up until now. Most wanted actor in Bollywood.” She captioned the video, “President of Bollywood @varundvn.”

Advertisement

4. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s BTS from Param Sundari

On April 21, Janhvi Kapoor shared some fun behind-the-scenes pictures with her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actress was seen riding a scooty as Sid sat behind her. The caption of the post read, “Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari.” Netizens couldn’t help but be in awe of their camaraderie.

5. Fans’ love for Kartik Aaryan

A recent video of Kartik Aaryan from Darjeeling surfaced on the internet. He was surrounded by a huge crowd. They were screaming his name. Two girls who were standing on the road above even started singing Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, the song used in the announcement video of Kartik’s untitled film with Sreeleela. The actor smiled at them in response.

ALSO READ: POLL RESULT: Fans pick upcoming supernatural Bollywood film they’re looking forward to most; can you guess?