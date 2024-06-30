Arbaaz Khan is reason for Sshura Khan's 'Sukoon'; latter drops PIC hugging her husband

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time in an intimate nikah ceremony as he exchanged the vows with his ladylove, Sshura Khan, on December 24, 2023. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures of their romantic moments on social media.

Likewise, today, June 30, Sshura shared a love-filled picture of hugging her husband along with an adorable note.

Sshura Khan's latest picture with Arbaaz Khan serves couple goals

A while ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan shared a picture with her husband and actor Arbaaz Khan. In the snap, we can see the couple having a hug with broad smiles on their faces while their eyes are closed. Both of them are twinned in brown outfits and seem to be at a restaurant.

Sharing the picture, Sshura captioned it, "Sukoon" and added Alex Porat's You Are The Reason song. Reacting to her post, Arbaaz dropped three red hearts.

Have a look:

Sshura Khan on her age and height differences with Arbaaz Khan

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle, Sshura Khan was asked about the age and height disparity between her and her husband Arbaaz Khan by a fan. Sshura responded, "Arbaaz is 5'10 and I am 5'1 and age is just a number."

Advertisement

Another user queried about their first date, to which she replied, "So good that we ended up marrying each other." When asked about a quality she admires in her husband, Sshura described him as "very loving and respectful." She also shared that it was Arbaaz who initiated the proposal.

Arbaaz Khan addresses age gap with Sshura Khan

Talking to Indian Express, Arbaaz addressed the age gap between him and his wife. He said that although his wife is younger than him, it is not like she is 16 years old. “She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said Arbaaz.

Further talking about the age gap, he quipped that as a girl Sshura knew what she was getting into, and as a man, he knew what he was getting into. He also said that they have love, respect, and dedication for each other and that is what matters to them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PIC: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan gives peek into her romantic Monday morning; twins with hubby in orange