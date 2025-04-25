Kesari Chapter 2 EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s courtroom drama to have longer window before OTT premiere; deets inside

After much anticipation, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan’s courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, released on big screens earlier this month. But if you’re also waiting to watch the movie on OTT, then you might have to wait a little longer. According to a recent buzz in the industry, the Karan Singh Tyagi drama will not premiere on streaming platforms anytime soon. Read on!

There are two types of audiences: those who like the larger-than-life experience of watching a movie on big screens, and then there are those who like to stream content on OTT platforms, from the comfort of their homes. If you’re also looking forward to watching Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, then the wait is going to be longer than two months.

In usual cases, a Bollywood film makes its OTT debut nearly two months after its big screen release. But that’s not going to be the case with this Karan Johar-backed production. The latest buzz from inside the industry hints that the historical courtroom drama film will take more than two months to finally make its way to any OTT platform.

Having said that, the film, which was released on April 18, 2025, is being well-received by the audience in theatres. Box office trends indicate that the Akshay Kumar-led movie had a steady first week and earned Rs 45.55 crore, with a Rs 29 crore opening weekend. With good business in urban multiplexes and it is aiming to touch the Rs 20 crore mark in its second weekend.

Coming to the characters, the A-certified film shows Khiladi Kumar portraying the role of Indian lawyer and statesman, C. Sankaran Nair, who played a key role in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kumar is joined by Ananya Panday, who stepped into the shoes of Dilreet Gill, who played an important role in helping Nair fight his case at the British court. The two stars are joined by R. Madhavan, who is seen as Neville McKinley, the British representative against Kumar’s character.

