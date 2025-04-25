POLL RESULT: Fans pick upcoming supernatural Bollywood film they’re looking forward to most; can you guess?

Some horror comedies and supernatural movies have made waves in Hindi cinema over the past few years. There are many films of this genre that the audience can look forward to in the future as well. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the upcoming supernatural Bollywood movie that they were most excited about. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the upcoming supernatural Bollywood movie fans are most excited about:

The poll to determine the upcoming supernatural Bollywood film that the fans are looking forward to the most was held on April 22, 2025. Readers were asked to select between four options: Thama, Naagzilla, Bhediya 2, and Stree 3.

According to the voting of three days, fans are most excited about Kartik Aaryan’s recently announced creature comedy Naagzilla. It secured 52.08% of the votes, winning by a huge margin. The movie was followed by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thama, which got 20.83% of the votes. Stree 3 came third with 16.67%, while Bhediya 2 got 10.42% of the votes.

Naagzilla was officially announced on April 22. It is being helmed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting snake.

The first look of the movie showed Kartik surrounded by snakes. His own skin was covered in snake scales. Check it out!

The caption of the post read, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar (You have seen a lot of movies about humans, now watch a film on snakes). #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand….”

Naagzilla is slated to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

