Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur share their never-seen-before #cringeiscute photo for Kurkure's new campaign

Kurkure, one of India’s most loved snack brands, has announced a quirky social media challenge – #CringeIsCute – that urges netizens to proudly post their not-so-perfect ‘cringe’ photo in the picture-perfect world of social media. The challenge is a part of the brand’s latest #HalkeMeinLo campaign that encourages the youth to take a lighter approach to life and is inspired by the soft texture of Kurkure’s newly launched sub-brand, Kurkure Playz.

Kickstarted by Bollywood actors, Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the celebrities engaged their audience with quirky reels that revealed their #CringeIsCute photos. In the Instagram reels, Arjun and Mrunal ask their followers whether they feel pressurised to look 'wow' before they transition to their ‘cringe’ photo. Their reels have received a lot of love from fans and followers, who have filled the comment section with heart emojis and words of encouragement like “Wow! You’re an inspiration to us!” and “You look cute in both!”.

Using the hashtags #HalkeMeinLo and #CringeIsCute, the celebrities opened the challenge for everyone and even encouraged popular TV actresses Niti Taylor, Anushka Sen and content creators Zaid Darbar, Faisal Sheikh to hop onto the challenge and inspire their friends and followers.