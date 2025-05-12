Cannes: A look at 3 times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya together turned heads

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is just one day away, and we can’t contain our excitement. Over the years, we've seen both Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities grace the red carpet with awe-inspiring fashion, and one of our favorites is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. What made her moments even more special was when she was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya. Yes, the actress made two appearances at Cannes with her daughter, leaving us in awe. Want to know more details? Let’s dive in!

Advertisement

77th Annual Cannes Film Festival

At the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight as she walked the red carpet in a custom black-and-white corset gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. The gown, adorned with three golden flowers, took nearly two months to create, with parts of it crafted using metal. The ensemble was a visual masterpiece, featuring dramatic puffed sleeves, a long black train with a white overlay, and shiny zig-zag golden detailing at the front.

On the red carpet’s first day, Aishwarya was joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who turned heads in an all-black outfit. Aaradhya’s look was highlighted by an oversized white sheer bow on her black sweatshirt, paired effortlessly with black pants. The duo's coordinated and striking appearance made for a memorable moment at the festival.

75th Annual Cannes Film Festival

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish entrance in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black shirt layered with a shiny star-printed jacket, featuring full sleeves and white stripes. The actress completed the look with black tights for a chic, understated appearance.

Advertisement

Accompanying her was her daughter, Aaradhya, who looked absolutely adorable in a long, printed pink top paired with wide-leg denim jeans. Aaradhya’s hair was left open, styled with a black headband, adding a sweet and playful touch to the duo's fashionable appearance at the event.

72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

For her first look at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in a couture metallic gold gown with a dramatic long train that oozed high-fashion flair. The strapless design accentuated her collarbones and shoulders, while the bodice featured intricate leaf-like cut-outs.

Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya, complemented her mother's elegance in a cute lemon yellow tulle asymmetrical dress, detailed with oversized flowy elements on one side. Her adorable bangs framed her face, with one side neatly tucked with a hairpin.

We can't wait to see what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings to Cannes this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates, stunning looks, and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025 Exclusive: Jacqueline Fernandez to make dazzling return for the second time