Amber Heard Announces Birth of Her Twins Amid ‘Fertility Challenges’; See Here

Amber Heard is a mom again! The Aquaman actress welcomed twins and shared the happy news with her fans on her Instagram account. The movie star dropped the pictures of her kids on the social media platform, alongside a long caption.

Heard stated that she is elated by the birth of her little ones and celebrated the best Mother’s Day yet. Moreover, the mom of three also revealed the names of her newborns in the post.

Heard is already a mother to a girl, whom she welcomed four years ago. In her social media post, the actress went on to state, “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget.”

She added, “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang.”

Moreover, the actress went on to talk about her fertility challenges and claimed that her kids coming into her life post the darkness is one of the most humbling experiences.

Further in the caption, the Drive Angry star continued to share, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

She concluded, “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

In conversation with People Magazine, the reps for Heard revealed that the Never Back Down star is “delighted” to expand her family.

As for the names of her kids, Heard’s son’s name was announced to be Ocean, and the daughter is named Agnes.

