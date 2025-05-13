Resident Play Ep 9-10 Review: Even Jo Jung Suk’s cameo can’t save Go Yoon Jung-Jung Joon Won’s weird kiss

Resident Playbook was finally getting its footing by building relationships between the four main characters and increasing their likability. Steadily, there was a camaraderie forming, and we could see the show pan out into an acceptable end. However, episodes 9 and 10 have just turned things around 180 degrees, and no amount of cameos from our Hospital Playlist favorites is affecting the downward spiral it seems to be on.

Go Yoon Jung’s Oh Yi Young and Jung Joon Won’s Ku Do Won were heading in the right direction, and although a strange confession scene, cut to the chase for us, we were excited for an office romance arc in the show. But it seems the creators are very inclined towards abrupt shifts and derailing from the central plot, and we’re unable to tolerate the rushed direction.

Kang You Seok’s Um Jae Il and Han Ye Ji’s Kim Sa Bi are slowly turning into the only bearable interactions, with Shin Si Ah’s Pyo Nam Kyung making it seem like she’s filming her own separate show. And just as an afterthought, we’re not onboard this newly sailing ship between the two first-years, someone call the cringe police.

Lastly, coming to the most controversial scene for this week’s run, the elevator kiss. We understand the show makers wanted to keep it PG or cater to a broader audience, but the back turned to the camera angle, which was really not it. No matter how much they harp about going for a subtle show of skinship, we condemn the lack of originality, making for a bland change of events for the show. It’s as if the two actors didn’t want to be anywhere near each other, another vibe we picked up from their overtly sugar-dipped and toe-curling romance.

The only saving grace was TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Yeonjun and Soobin’s appearances, who stole the HI-BOYZ dance routine scene!

As for the other cameos, Resident Playbook has somehow turned Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do’s interactions questionable, a blasphemous act we never expected from the crew behind the fan favorite characters. The upcoming finale week has much to make up for, so grab your popcorn — though we’re not sure you’ll need it.

