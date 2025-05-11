The Akshay Kumar-led Kesari 2 is continuing to record a steady run at the box office in India. After collecting Rs 81.50 crore in three weeks, the film collected Rs 60 lakh on fourth Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 1.05 crore on Saturday, and peaking with Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 3.15 crore in the fourth weekend, taking the total collections to Rs 84.65 crore. The Karan Johar-produced courtroom drama is a success story at the box-office, and will be aiming at a finish around the Rs 90 crore mark.

Kesari 2 has done 12.5x its opening day, and the trend is of an accepted film, but the starting point was on the lower side and the business began to hold steam once the word of mouth came into place. The fourth-weekend business could have been higher by another Rs 40 lakh if not for the tensions in the nation, but the film will show better than usual hold on the weekdays, and make up for the loss in business.

An Rs 100 crore finish would have been ideal, but the present result will also be reasonable for a film like Kesari 2, which is a rather heavy film on Jallianwallah Baug with A-Rating and made on a restrained budget. Kesari 2 is a success story (Average/Semi Hit) but the final verdict will depend on where the film finally ends, and the makers should be more than happy to take home this verdict for the film. The best business for Kesari 2 has come in from the urban markets, primarily Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mysore.

The film has found definite appreciation in the urban markets, which resulted in a strong trend at the box office post the opening weekend, and lesser competition in the third weekend could have taken the film closer to the Rs 100 crore club. The film has won credibility for Akshay Kumar, and the actor will now be looking to score big at the box office with Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 slated to release in June and September.

Kesari 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 45 crore

Week Two: Rs 27.75 crore

Week Three: Rs 8.75 crore

4th Friday: Rs 60 lakh

4th Saturday: Rs 1.05 crore

4th Sunday: Rs 1.40 crore to 1.60 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 84.65 crore

