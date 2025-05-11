Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 11: Suriya's romantic actioner adds Rs 1.65 crore to the tally; approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is heading for an unfortunate end at the box office. The romantic action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj couldn't impress the audience much with its execution, which led to a poor hold at the box office.

Backed by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creations, Retro collected Rs 14 crore on Day 1. The movie witnessed a decent opening weekend of Rs 34.50 crore but couldn't maintain the much-needed momentum on the weekdays. It soon started seeing a poor box office trend, giving leverage to its rival release, Tourist Family. As per estimates, Retro grossed Rs 1.65 crore on Day 11, bringing the total cume to Rs 45.90 crore at the Tamil box office.

Retro is expected to wrap its theatrical run on a disappointing note. It will be interesting to see whether it can defend its final cume from the relatively minor Tourist Family, performing exceptionally at the box office. Let's see which upcoming movie will mark the perfect comeback of Suriya at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 1 crore 10 Rs 1.40 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore (est.) Total Rs 45.90 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

