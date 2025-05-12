Hera Pheri 3, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle Update: Paresh Rawal shares exciting DEETS on highly anticipated upcoming movies

Paresh Rawal recently revealed some major updates about his upcoming films, bringing joy to fans eagerly awaiting his next on-screen appearances. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor hinted at a thrilling lineup that includes the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, the visually captivating horror film Bhooth Bangla, and the action-comedy Welcome To The Jungle.



The Hera Pheri franchise, one of the most loved comic trilogies in Indian cinema, has had fans speculating about its third installment for years. Addressing the curiosity, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 is expected to go on floors in early 2026. “We plan to shoot in January or February 2026,” he revealed, setting the stage for another laugh riot with the iconic trio of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam.



Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle, another comedy that reunites Rawal with his longtime co-star, is also in the pipeline. Though the shoot remains incomplete, he mentioned that filming is likely to resume by July or August. Both Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle are backed by producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and bring back the signature chaos and charm associated with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s previous films.



Adding to the excitement is Bhooth Bangla, a horror film helmed by acclaimed director Priyadarshan. Speaking highly of the project, Rawal described it as “a stunningly shot movie,” even calling it the most beautifully filmed horror movie in Indian cinema. “No horror film in India has been shot this beautifully as Mr Priyadarshan has shot Bhooth Bangla. It's mind-blowing,” he remarked, praising the filmmaker’s vision.



Beyond his film projects, Paresh Rawal has also been in the news for his comments in a recent interview, which sparked speculation about his relationship with Akshay Kumar. Clarifying the buzz, the seasoned actor explained the nuanced difference between friendships in theatre and the film industry, subtly shutting down unfounded assumptions.



With a career spanning decades, Paresh Rawal’s filmography is dotted with memorable performances, especially alongside Akshay Kumar. The duo has appeared in over 20 films together, with hits ranging from Mohra to OMG Oh My God and most recently Sarfira (2024). Their effortless camaraderie continues to draw audiences in, and these new projects promise to be no different.



Also on the horizon is Thama, another horror comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release, it will be part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe, which includes films like Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya.

